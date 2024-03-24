Arvind Kejriwal issues first order for Delhi govt from ED custody: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued the first order related to the Delhi government, from ED custody, sources said on Sunday (March 24). He issued the order through a note for the Water Department.

Minister Atishi will hold a press conference at 10 am today, sources added.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam in Delhi. He was sent to six days of Enforcement Directorate custody.

Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest

Kejriwal approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and ED remand in the liquor policy scam case, however, the court denied the urgent listing and said that the matter will be listed on reopening on Wednesday.

Kejriwal had challenged his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court on March 22, 2024 before the High Court.

Kejriwal's wife reads out his message

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, read out a "message by the Delhi Chief Minister" via a video message on Saturday (March 23), and said that he is a man "made of steel" and he will not break down. She said that blessings of the people of Delhi are with Kejriwal and he has fulfilled his promises made to them.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise..." she said.

