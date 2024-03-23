Arvind Kejriwal made of steel, will be back soon after arrest, says Delhi CM's wife Sunita

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AAP Sunita Kejriwal's video message

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, read out a "message by the Delhi Chief Minister" via a video message, and said that he is a man "made of steel" and he will not break down. She said that blessings of the people of Delhi are with Kejriwal and he has fulfilled his promises made to them.

What did Sunita say?

Reading out Kejriwal's message via a video statement, Sunita said that there is no jail that can keep the Delhi Chief Minister behind bars for long and he will be out soon.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise..." she said.

Kejriwal refers to BJP as "brothers and sisters"

Referring to the BJP leaders and workers as "brothers and sisters", Kejriwal urged the AAP supporters not to hate them.

"I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Friday, she issued her first statement on Kejriwal's arrest. Her statement on X, on Friday, came after a Delhi court sent the CM to six days' custody under Enforcement Directorate, the same day.

Sunita Kejriwal's post on X read: "Modi ji got your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything... Jai Hind."

CM Kejriwal will be in ED's custody till March 28.