'Modi ka sabse bada darr...': AAP launches social media campaign supporting Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : AAP AAP's Atishi launches DP change campaign in support of Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest fear is Kejrwial and the AAP. She also updated her profile picture on social media platform X with a picture of the party's national convenor behind bars on Monday. The picture was shared with the heading 'Modi ka sabse bada darr... Kejriwal' (Modi's biggest fear... Kejriwal).

Addressing a press conference, Marlean said, "Arvind Kejriwal is not just a human being but he an idea, and you can put one Kejriwal behind bars but thousands of Kejriwals will emerge in the country after being inspired by him." Atishi also alleged that PM Modi is 'trying to crush Kejriwal due to fear of defeat' and questioned the timing of the arrest that came days after the general election dates were announced.

"Also I appeal to all people of the country, if you believe in Kejriwal, if you want raise your voice against the injustices happening, if you want to save our democracy, you may also change the DP. And spread this message to the world that this is not just Kejriwal's fight but a fight of the whole country, a fight to save democracy," she added.

"BJP's political weapon ED arrested Kejriwal in a fake case. In a case which even after two years of investigation not even single Rupee proceeds of crime was recovered from any of the AAP leaders. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested after the ECI announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections in a case whose investigation has been on for two years ," Atishi said while addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Delhi.

"Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrest Arvind Kejriwal after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced? He was arrested because PM Modi knows, if there is any leader in this country who challenges him, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she said. "Like Kansa was aware that he will be killed by Lord Krishna, Like Ravana knew that he would meet his end in Lord Shri Ram's hand. Similarly, PM Narendra Modi is also aware that if there is any leader who can stop him, end his reign, or defeat him, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party resolved not to play with colours and celebrate Holi this year. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, March 22, remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case until March 28, following his arrest on March 21.

What is the Delhi Liquor Policy Case?

The case in question pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped in the face of allegations of irregularities.The ED alleged that the AAP was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. Two AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial custody in the excise policy case.

ALSO READ | AAP resolves not to play Holi this year, continues its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

ALSO READ | Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody on Delhi water shortage, says AAP; BJP alleges 'forgery'