AAP resolves not to play Holi this year, continues its protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi minister Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has continued its protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said on Monday that they have resolved not to play with colours and celebrate Holi this year and appealed to the countrymen to join them in the fight against cruelty and evil.

"Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi," the AAP leader posted on X.

Atishi hits out at PM Modi

Launching a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi of eliminating democracy from the country, Atishi posted, "Because the cruel dictator has put the beloved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi in jail. Today, they have left no stone unturned in their efforts to eliminate democracy from the country. I appeal to all of you on this Holi; Come join us in this fight against cruelty and evil. This is not just a fight for AAP, but for the entire Delhi and the country to save democracy."

Earlier on Sunday, Atishi announced that a rally will be organised by the I.N.D.I.A bloc on March 31 against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case until March 28, following his arrest on March 21.

I.N.D.I.A bloc to hold 'Maha Rally'

Speaking to the news agency ANI, AAP minister Atishi said, "I.N.D.I.A alliance is organising a 'Maha Rally' in the Ramlila Maidan on March 31. This is not being organised to save Arvind Kejriwal but to save the democracy. The opposition leaders are being targeted, they are being put in jail. Sitting chief ministers are being sent to jail after the announcement of elections. The CM is being put in jail while bank accounts of opposition parties are being frozen," she said.

"The constitution of India which guarantees democracy, today, is in danger. We are organizing a rally to save democracy," Atishi said. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge called Kejriwal's arrest, "a step taken to weaken the opposition before the Lok Sabha election".

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: I.N.D.I.A bloc to hold protest rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against Kejriwal’s arrest