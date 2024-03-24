I.N.D.I.A bloc to hold protest rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against Kejriwal’s arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Aiming to display Opposition unity and show of strength weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will hold a ‘Maha Rally’ in New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday (March 24). The announcement comes against the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam under his government in the Union Territory.

Rai appealed to the people of the country to join the rally at 10 am on March 31 “against this dictatorship”.

AAP slams BJP

He hit out at the BJP-led Centre over Kejriwal’s arrest and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “misusing” the central agencies.

“The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect the constitution, there is anger in their hearts. It is not just about Arvind Kejriwal but one by one to wipe out the entire opposition, PM Modi is misusing central agencies, buying MLAs...either MLAs are being bought by money or they're being threatened to join BJP. Those people who are not ready to be sold, bow down, fake cases are being registered against them,” Rai said during the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s press conference in the national capital.

“Against this dictatorship...to strengthen and expand this fight, we have decided that on 31st March, Sunday, at 10 am, whole Delhi will gather at Ramlila Maidan. It will be the Maha rally of the INDIA alliance...not just the people of Delhi but I appeal to all the people of India, those who trust this Constitution and democracy, must come to Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on 31st March,” he added.

Maha Rally to save democracy: Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi said that the ‘Maha Rally’ is not to save Kejriwal “but to save the democracy”.

“INDIA alliance is organising a 'Maha Rally' in the Ramlila Maidan on 31 March. This is not being organised to save Arvind Kejriwal but to save the democracy. The opposition is facing one-sided attacks…” she said.