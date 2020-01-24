Married woman kept hostage, raped for 5 days in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Woman kept hostage and raped for 5 days in UP's Bhadohi

An 18-year-old married woman was allegedly kept hostage and raped for five days by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vishal Saroj, who hails from the same village as that of the woman. The woman got married three months back.

Saroj had come over to the house of the woman's in-laws' five days ago and had taken her away, saying her mother was ill, SHO Surya Bhan said.

It was only on Wednesday when the in-laws went over to enquire about the health of the victim's mother that they came to know that the woman had not reached home, following which they informed the police, SHO said.

The woman was rescued from a room situated in the middle of an agricultural field belonging to Saroj on Thursday, following which a case was lodged, the SHO said.

The accused has been arrested and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

