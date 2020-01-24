Mumbai: 5-month-old dead foetus found in trash box on train

Image Source : PTI Foetus found in trash box on long-distance train

A case has been registered against an unidentified woman after a five-month-old dead foetus was found in a trash box on a long-distance train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), the police said. The foetus was found on Wednesday evening, said senior inspector Sushil Kamble of the Tilak Nagar police station.

"We are going to send samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a DNA test. We have registered an FIR under IPC section 318 (secretly disposing of dead body of a child) against the unidentified woman," he added.

According to the doctors who examined the foetus, it had been dumped at least three days ago, going by the stage of its decomposition.

