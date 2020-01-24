Image Source : PTI Girl gangraped in Noida, found near Kendriya Vihar in Sector 51

A heinous crime has been reported yet again. A girl has been allegedly raped in Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida. The victim was found near Kendriya Vihar in Noida Sector 51 on Friday following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital. According to the police, the girl has revealed the names of three accused. Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway. More details in the case are awaited.

The case comes to light days after a 20-year-girl Noida girl was thrown from a car on Yamuna Expressway and died of multiple fractures. She suffered a shock due to the injury after the accident. Her family had alleged rape and assault by two men.

The woman used to work in a private firm in Sector 68. She had gone to Mathura along with a co-worker and her brother along with a mutual friend. She met with an accident while returning. The incident had taken place on the Yamuna Expressway at the 66th milestone while returning from Mathura.