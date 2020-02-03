Wardha: Woman critical after jilted lover tries to burn her alive

Woman set on fire in Maharashtra's Wardha

In another jilted lover case, a man identified as Vicky allegedly set a woman on fire in Maharashtra's Wardha district near Hinghon Ghat. The victim is said to be in a serious condition and being treated in a nearby hospital.

The woman is a lecturer and teaches in Tulaskar College in Wardha. The incident took place when the woman was stepping down from a bus at around 7 am on Monday morning. The man allegedly took out petrol from his motorbike and spread it on to the woman and set her on fire.

The crowd present there splashed water on her and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. Further details awaited.

