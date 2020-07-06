Vikas Dubey, prime accused in Kanpur encounter case, now carries bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Yogi Adityanath-govt in UP has raised the bounty on Vikas Dubey, gangster behind the Kanpur encounter case.

The bounty on Vikas Dubey, gangster behind the Kanpur encounter case has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh by the Yogi Adityanath government. Dubey, who has been charged in over 60 criminal cases is the main accused in the Kanpur firing in which 8 policemen died and several others injured. The criminal has been absconding since then.

The government had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who gave information about Dubey's whereabouts. The amount was later increased to Rs one lakh.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi said on Monday that the reward money was being raised to Rs 2.5 lakh as police teams continued to search for the gangster and his accomplices.

