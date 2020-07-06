Vikas Dubey got a tip-off, police suspect; three cops of Chaubepur police station suspended

Image Source : PTI Police team investigates the site of encounter, where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals, in Kanpur, Friday, July 3, 2020.

Three police personnel have been suspended in connection with the death of 8 police personnel in Bikru village under Kanpur's Chaubepur police station. According to the details provided by the Police PRO, the cops were suspended for laxity during their duty. The development comes days after 8 policemen were martyred during an encounter with a gang of criminals in Kanpur. The criminals had opened fire on the cops, who had gone in the area to arrest them. It is being suspected that someone from the police station tipped off the criminals of the impending raid following which they were ambushed.

According to Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar, a preliminary inquiry has also been initiated against sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajeev, the three who have been suspended. News reports suggest call details show cops from the police station were in touch with Vikas Dubey and his associates.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kanpur police, after a brief encounter had arrested a member of Vikas Dubey gang, who was one of the killers who butchered eight Uttar Pradesh policemen. Initial enquiry suggests someone from inside gave a tip-off to the gang.

During the encounter, the criminals had blocked a road with JCB machine and fired upon the police officers from rooftops, said Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh government spokesman.

Five officers were injured and the assailants fled before police reinforcements could reach the area, Awasthi said.

