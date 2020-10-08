Image Source : FILE UP: Now 5-year-old Dalit girl raped by uncle in Hazratpur village

In yet another case of rape of a minor, a five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly brutalised by her own uncle at Hazratpur village. In order to hide his crime, the accused tried to apply Mobil oil to stop the girl's excessive bleeding. The victim has now been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the child was playing with her friends when the 35-year-old man took her to his house in the neighbourhood.

The family later came to know about the incident when the minor started complaining of severe pain in her lower abdomen. She was taken to a doctor who confirmed rape.

The accused has been booked under the IPC sections of rape and the POCSO Act.

The girl's family has been provided Rs 3 lakh under a government beneficiary scheme as they are 'very poor'.

"We have ensured that their ration card was made on a priority basis and a piece of farm land be provided on lease," said District Magistrate Kumar Prashant about the steps taken to placate the girl's family.

"The accused has been arrested and the girl is receiving proper treatment. Her condition is stable. She has been discharged from the hospital," said Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said on Thursday.

He further said that a circle officer will probe the case and a charge sheet is expected to be filed soon.

"We have sufficient evidence against the accused. We will ensure speedy trial in a fast-track court," the SSP stated.

