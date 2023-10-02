Uttar Pradesh: Man killed for opposing eve-teasing of his daughter

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused were neighbours of the victim.

A man died a day after being assaulted by his neighbours whom he opposed for eve-teasing his daughter, the police officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Rathgavan village under the Jawan police station area on Saturday when the victim's daughter was sweeping the roof of their house.

The girl noticed that some men on the terrace of their neighbouring house were taking her pictures and passing objectionable comments at her.

Learning about the eve-teasng, Salim -the father of the girl- sent his son to the neighbouring house to look into the matter but, instead of apologising, the accused armed with lathis and sticks barged into Salim's house and started beating up the family members, they added.

They thrashed Salim severely, following which he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, the officials said.

The deceased's family members filed a police complaint accusing their neighbour Shahnawaz and two others, following which a case was registered, the police said.



Circle officer Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal said that Shahnawaz has been arrested while a search is on for the remaining two. The body has been sent for postmortem, the CO said.

(With PTI inputs)

