CISF officer suffers injuries in Mumbai as speeding BMW car collides, probe on

In a shocking incident at Mumbai's international airport checkpoint, a high-speed BMW car collided with a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer on duty, causing severe injuries. The impact of the collision was so forceful that the CISF officer was thrown several feet away, and CISF Constable Rahul Sharma suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to a nearby Seven Hills Hospital for treatment.

According to senior officials at Sahar Police Station in Mumbai, the incident occurred at around 4 AM when the checkpoint was manned by CISF officers to check incoming vehicles. As the officers were performing their duties, a high-speed car attempted to breach the barricades and subsequently struck the CISF officer.

The collision resulted in serious injuries to CISF Constable Sharma. Five individuals were reportedly in the car at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police registered a case against the BMW car's driver, identified as Hiday Sajjanraj Kavar. The charges filed against Kavar include IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Mumbai Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances that led to the high-speed collision. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of personnel stationed at vital checkpoints and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.

