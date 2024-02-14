Uttar Pradesh: 6-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 6-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Uttar Pradesh crime: A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a village in Muzaffarnagar, police said today (February 14). According to an FIR lodged on the complaint filed by the victim's uncle, the girl had gone to a family function in the village on Monday evening (February 12) and did not return home.

The next day, she was found in a nearby forest with injuries, including on her privates, police said. The family members have alleged that the minor was kidnapped and raped, they added.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person and efforts are on to nab him, they said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditya Bansal said the victim has been shifted to the district hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

