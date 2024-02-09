Odisha horror: Man rapes, uploads obscene photos of friend's daughter, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man raped and uploaded obscene photos of friend's daughter

In a shocking incident, a 54-year-old man allegedly raped his friend's daughter and uploaded her obscene photos after she refused to have physical relationship with him. The horrifying incident took place in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

As per the complaint filed by the victim at Panikoili police station, the accused happens to be the father of her friend. The accused knew her as she had visited her friend's house many times.

"I had gone to my friend's house to meet her last year. When I reached there, my friend and her mother were not at home. When I inquired about my friend, her father who was alone in the house told me she had gone outside and would return after some time, so I waited in the house to meet her. Taking advantage of the situation he sexually assaulted me", the victim stated in her complaint.

However, she did not reveal it to her friend or anybody else as the accused apologised for the incident. The victim said the accused raped her again when she was in her relative's house in Cuttack a couple of months back. He also filmed the act on his mobile phone, she stated in her complaint.

The accused then threatened to make the photos of their intimate moments viral if she did not continue the physical relationship, as per the complaint. Meanwhile, the marriage of the victim was finalised to a youth in the area. The accused came to know about the marriage and asked her to continue the relationship but the woman refused to have a relationship with him as her marriage was already finalised.

The accused then posted her obscene photos on social media last week. The victim filed a complaint after learning from her friends about her obscene photos posted on social media on Tuesday, said Lizarani Biswal, inspector in-charge (IIC), Panikoili police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act and arrested the accused, the IIC said.

