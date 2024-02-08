Greater Noida murder case: Two friends of trader's son arrested after gunfire chase

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police arrested two accused

A teenager, the son of a businessman, who went missing from Greater Noida, was found dead. The police arrested the deceased's two friends for allegedly being involved in the murder. The police nabbed two of his friends, including a juvenile, after a gunfight. The teenager went missing for seven days before he was found dead.

The Police claimed the accused confessed to killing their friend and then dumping his body in Khareli canal. However, the body is yet to be found.

Family members and relatives of Vaibhav Singhal, 16, protested at the local police station on Wednesday, and many traders in Bilaspur town downed shutters over the killing and demanded strict action against culprits.

Aruj Singhal, Vaibhav's father, who lives in Bilaspur town, had lodged a complaint at the local Dankaur Police Station about his son going missing after which an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 363 (missing), a police officer said.

When the matter was investigated, police zeroed in on two of his friends – a 19-year-old Maj Pathan, and another, a 15-year-old, a police spokesperson said.

"On Wednesday, the two suspects were traced by the police between Dhanauri and Sakka on the basis of electronic and manual surveillance.

On seeing the police party, they turned around and ran towards a field, an attempt was made to stop them but did not stop. One of them opened fire at the police team, prompting a retaliation in self defence, in which he was hit by a bullet in the leg," the police spokesperson said.

"The juvenile accused managed to escape but was held later during a combing operation in the area. The Apple iPhone of the victim was also seized from the accused," the spokesperson said.

The officer said a team of the National Disaster Response Force is searching for the body in the canal.

(With PTI inputs)

