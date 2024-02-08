Congress likely to bring 'Black Paper' on Modi govt's 10 years in response to Centre's 'White Paper'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress may bring a 'Black Paper' on the Modi government's 10 years in response to a 'White Paper' set to be brought by the Central Government against the UPA Government's 10 years, said the sources on Thursday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to present the 'Black Paper', they added.

'White paper' will highlight country's poor economic condition before 2014: BJP

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said the government's proposed 'White Paper' will highlight the country's "poor economic condition" when the Congress-led UPA left power and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turnaround.

BJP leader and Standing Committee on Finance chairman Jayant Sinha said India was among the 'fragile five' economies of the world during the previous UPA regime in 2013.

"India's GDP growth had slowed down to 5 per cent, inflation had risen to 10 per cent, NPAs of banks had risen to 10 per cent. The country was facing balance of payment crisis," the MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh claimed.

He said that the Modi government brought the turnaround when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress in 2014.

"In the White Paper, we will clarify what was the position of the economy (before 2014)...and how we have tackled the economic problems," Sinha elaborated.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, with the government set to table the 'White Paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress.

Finance Minister to present the 'White Paper'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 'White Paper' to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turnaround.

"The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development," the finance minister had said in her speech on February 1.

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a 'White paper' on the table of the House," she had said.

Parliament usually does not function on weekends but there have been instances in the past when the Houses have met on Saturdays.

The 'White paper' will also present the ruling BJP a handle to attack the Congress as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

