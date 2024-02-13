Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: Rape victim climbs water tank to get accused arrested | VIDEO

Rajasthan: Rape victim climbs water tank to get accused arrested | VIDEO

In a dramatic incident, a rape victim resorted to a unique protest against police for delaying in arrest of her rapist. She climbed a water tank. After the incident, the police assured action in the case.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Dausa (Rajasthan) Updated on: February 13, 2024 12:12 IST
Rape victim climbs water tank for justice
Image Source : INDIA TV Rape victim climbs water tank for justice

Upset over no arrest of the rape accused even after one month, the victim climbed a water tank in Dausa district, Rajasthan. She climbed the water tank to protest against the laxity of the police. A rape case was registered in Sikandra police station but the case did see much progress.

Her protest on the water tank lasted for about 3 hours. As soon the news about her demonstration reached the authorities, Sadar police station officer Gaurav Pradhan rushed to the spot.

DSP Kaluram Meena and Dausa Tehsildar also reached there. It took over three hours to convince the woman to come down. When she got a little mellowed down, a few police personnel, including a woman officer climbed the water tank to bring her down. 

When security personnel went up, down on the ground, other officers kept her engaged in conversation to divert her mind. As soon as officials reached close to her, they immediately held the woman and forced her to come down.

Meanwhile, the police assured the rape victim that the case lodged by her which is being investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Meena will soon conclude and an arrest will be made in the case. 

After bringing her down from the tank, they sent her to the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police Women's Crime and Research Cell, where the victim's statement would be recorded.

(Mahesh Bohara's report)

Also read: Narayan Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement