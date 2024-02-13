Rajasthan: Rape victim climbs water tank to get accused arrested | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rape victim climbs water tank for justice

Upset over no arrest of the rape accused even after one month, the victim climbed a water tank in Dausa district, Rajasthan. She climbed the water tank to protest against the laxity of the police. A rape case was registered in Sikandra police station but the case did see much progress.

Her protest on the water tank lasted for about 3 hours. As soon the news about her demonstration reached the authorities, Sadar police station officer Gaurav Pradhan rushed to the spot.

DSP Kaluram Meena and Dausa Tehsildar also reached there. It took over three hours to convince the woman to come down. When she got a little mellowed down, a few police personnel, including a woman officer climbed the water tank to bring her down.

When security personnel went up, down on the ground, other officers kept her engaged in conversation to divert her mind. As soon as officials reached close to her, they immediately held the woman and forced her to come down.

Meanwhile, the police assured the rape victim that the case lodged by her which is being investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Meena will soon conclude and an arrest will be made in the case.

After bringing her down from the tank, they sent her to the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police Women's Crime and Research Cell, where the victim's statement would be recorded.

(Mahesh Bohara's report)

