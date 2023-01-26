Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old son of local journalist beaten to death with iron rod in Pratapgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The police have registered a case against seven persons including the former village head, Rang Bahadur on the complaint of the family of the deceased.

The 20-year-old son of a local journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district was beaten to death with an iron rod by unidentified men, police said on Thursday. Vishal Pandey, a resident of Ror village of the Baghrai police station area was allegedly hit by a car and beaten to death with an iron rod on Wednesday night under suspicious circumstances in Atarsui Badli ka Purwa village, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Amar Nath Gupta said.

The police have registered a case against seven persons including the former village head, Rang Bahadur on the complaint of the family of the deceased. It is suspected that the reason behind the murder is an old enmity between the victim's family and the accused. Taking a serious view of the incident, SP Satpal Antil has suspended the station in-charge, Avan Dixit for showing laxity, he added.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for postmortem examination and the investigation is ongoing. Umesh Pandey, the father of the deceased is a local journalist with a Hindi newspaper.

