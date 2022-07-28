UP: Human head severed, stolen from burning pyre for black magic to become rich; two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 2 arrested in UP for stealing head of corpse from burning pyre

UP: In a shocking incident, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested two persons for allegedly severing and taking away the head of a corpse from a burning pyre. The incident was reported from Shahjahanpur, where the accused wanted to perform black magic using the head of the corpse.

Police said a third accused in the case was still at large.

The incident took place in Piproli village under Tilhar police station on Tuesday night.

"The accused have been identified as Upendra, Surendra Kumar and Manoj, all in their mid-30s. They have been booked under section 297 (trespass to hurt religious feelings) of IPC. All the accused were in an inebriated state. Upendra and Manoj have been arrested but Surendra is on the run," said Additional SP (rural) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai.

The police further informed that 60-year-old Kuber Gangwar had died a natural death following which his last rites were performed by his family at a cremation ground outside the village on Tuesday afternoon.

The family had left the spot after the rituals were completed.

Late in the night, a local informed the family that three men had taken away the head from the burning pyre.

Soon, the police were informed and the head was recovered from the accused.

Gangwar's son Vishal lodged a complaint with the police.

The police officer said a tantrik had told the three accused to bring a skull from a funeral pyre to perform a ritual to make them rich.

(With inputs from IANS)

