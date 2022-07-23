Delhi: Man found dead inside refrigerator, relative suspected behind murder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: Man living alone found dead inside refrigerator, relative suspected behind murder

Delhi man found dead: In a gruesome incident, a man from North East Delhi's Gautampuri area was found dead at his residence on Friday evening, his body stuffed inside a refrigerator. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he lived alone, and his wife and kids are living separately at a distance. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind his murder.

According to Sanjay Sen, DCP of North East Delhi, at around 7.15 pm on Friday evening, a person called a PCR and informed that his relative is not picking up the phone. When the Seelampur police officials reached his house in Gautampuri, his body was found stuffed inside the fridge.

The deceased, identified as 50-year-old Zakir was killed by one of his relatives in a property dispute. He was hit on his head, and his body was then hidden inside the fridge. The relative who fled after the murder was arrested using a clue and is being interrogated in the case.

Crime and the FSL team reached the spot and investigated.