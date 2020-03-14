Image Source : FILE Thieves break into house as woman goes out to buy face mask (Representational image)

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a 25-year-old woman here when she stepped out to buy a face mask to protect herself from the coronavirus, and decamped with jewelery and cash worth Rs 46,000 on Friday.

The incident took place in a housing society in Hadapsar on Thursday evening. The woman told police she had locked the house before going to a medical store to buy a mask.

"While she was away, some unidentified persons entered the house by breaking the latch of the main door and stole gold jewelery and Rs 6,000 in cash, worth altogether Rs 46,000, from a cupboard in the bedroom," said an officer of Hadapsar police station.

With as many as 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus detected in the city, people are buying face masks in large numbers, though the government has said that only those who have infection or those who are in close contact with patients need to wear masks.