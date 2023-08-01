Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Who is extradited gangster Sachin Bishnoi?

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: August 01, 2023 12:35 IST
Gangster Sachin Bishnoi was finally extradited from
Gangster Sachin Bishnoi was finally extradited from Azerbaijan.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: In a significant development in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case, Sachin Bishnoi, one of the key accused in Punjabi singer murder was extradited to India from Azerbaijan's Baku on Tuesday. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Who is Sachin Bishnoi?

Sachin Bishnoi, who is the nephew of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has been on the run since the murder in May last year. Sachin had fled India using a forged passport. He is an important member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

He recently hit headlines after demanding ransom from Dubai based Delhi businessman.

