Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Who is extradited gangster Sachin Bishnoi?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Gangster Sachin Bishnoi was finally extradited from Azerbaijan.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: In a significant development in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case, Sachin Bishnoi, one of the key accused in Punjabi singer murder was extradited to India from Azerbaijan's Baku on Tuesday. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Who is Sachin Bishnoi?

Sachin Bishnoi, who is the nephew of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has been on the run since the murder in May last year. Sachin had fled India using a forged passport. He is an important member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He recently hit headlines after demanding ransom from Dubai based Delhi businessman.

Also read- Sachin Bishnoi, accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, extradited to India from Azerbaijan's Baku