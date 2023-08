Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sachin Bishnoi, accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, extradited to India from Azerbaijan's Baku

Sachin Bishnoi, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case was on Tuesday extradited to India from Azerbaijan's Baku. According to police, Sachin Bishnoi is an important member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had demanded ransom from Dubai- based businessman.

