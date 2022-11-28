Ring, murder weapon used to chop of Shraddha Walkar's body recovered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shraddha Walkar

The Delhi Police on Monday recovered some weapons that were used to chop off Shraddha Walkar's body. Police have also recovered Shraddha's ring that Aftab had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat just after committing the murder, sources said. In May this year, Walkar, 27, was allegedly murdered by Poonawala in Delhi. He allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.



Meanwhile, a team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Thursday conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone, an official said. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said.

The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner and alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala hailed, for a week. The investigators also recorded statements of Walkar and Poonawala's friends, relatives and owners of the flats they had rented, among others.