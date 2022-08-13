Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan: Drunk air hostess, friends create ruckus at restaurant in Jaipur; arrested.

Highlights An air hostess along with her 3 friends allegedly created ruckus at a restaurant in Jaipur

According to police, Prachi Singh and her friends entered into an argument with a family

Air hostess Prachi allegedly broke windshield of car belonging to the family with a beer bottle

Rajasthan news : An air hostess along with her three friends, who were in an inebriated condition, allegedly created a ruckus at a restaurant in Sindhi Camp area following which she and five others were arrested, police said on Friday (August 12).

According to police, Prachi Singh and her friends entered into an argument with a family at the restaurant on Wednesday (August 10). After coming out of the restaurant, she allegedly broke the windshield of the car belonging to the family with a beer bottle.

"A case was registered against Singh, her husband Kartik Chaudhary, one Vikas Khandelwal and Neha following a complaint by the family. The four were arrested and produced before a court. They are out on bail," Gunjan Soni, SHO, Sindhi Camp said.

Police also arrested one Vishal Dubey and Arya from the opposite group for breach of peace and they are out on bail.

The matter is being investigated, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Gurugram club case: 6 bouncers, manager arrested for assaulting women, friends