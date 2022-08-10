Gurugram club case: 6 bouncers, manager arrested for assaulting women, friends; club issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-Gurugram expressway. (Representational image)

Gurugram club fight: The manager of a Gurugram club 'Casa Danza' in Udyog Vihar, 6 bouncers working in the club were arrested by Gurugram Police on Wednesday days after a scuffle brokeout in which the accused allegedly assaulted 6 people including 4 women.

Bouncers including Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh, Rakesh and the manager of the club have been arrested.

Bouncers at a club beat up a group of visitors after one of them accused a doorman of touching his female friend inappropriately, police said on Wednesday.

Ten, including managers and bouncers of the Udyog Vihar-based club, have been booked in connection with the incident that took place around 2 am on Monday, they said.

One of those assaulted, a manager with a multinational technology company, filed a complaint stating that he had gone to the Casa Denza club with his three friends.

He found some other friends at the gate of the club.

He alleged that a bouncer misbehaved with his friend and touched her inappropriately while she was standing in the entry line. He said when she objected to the molestation, other bouncers and managers gathered there and started abusing her.

"As we all protested, eight bouncers took us to the road, pushing us from the gate and thrashed us. We were injured in the attack. The managers of the club also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again," the complainant alleged.

In the meantime, a passerby made a video of the attack which went viral on social media and after getting information a police team reached the spot who rushed the injured to hospital.

The complainant also alleged that the bouncers snatched a smartwatch and around Rs 12,000 cash. He also submitted the viral video clip with his complaint to police.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against 10 including bouncers and managers of the club under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the club and nearby area to identify the accused. They will be nabbed as early as possible," said inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.

The club owner and managers could not be contacted for a response despite several attempts.

Issuing a statement, the club said, "We at Casa Danza fully comprehend the severity of the incident and vehemently condemn the the violent episode that took place on the night of 8th Aug 2022 outside our premises between a group of visitors and the third party security agency personnel."

"We empathetically deny the molestation allegations surrounding the bodyguard, as evident in the surveillance footage that we have reviewed, confirms that there was no misdemeanour or untoward act by such security agency personnel against the alleged female or any other member of their group. It is pertinent to point out that we have adequate female security personnel as well to assure female protection at the club."

"From the naked eye perusal of videos and photographs it can easily be ascertained that the Guests initially verbally misbehaved which later on turned out to be a bigger mess by both sides."

"However, Casa Danza as a responsible establishment sympathizes with the victims of the incident. Under no circumstance should the bodygurads have resorted to violence and we understand its absolutely unacceptable," the club said in its statement.

"We assure all our Patrons that we have fired the errant indiviuals, commenced legal proceedings and strict action is being taken against the security personnel so involved and we hope the viewers will understand and that Management of Casa Dana’s itself is deeply effected and saddened by this uncalled for incident and now is transparently helping Law Enforcement Agency in every possible way," it added.

"Our team is committed to ensuring that club continues to meaningfully contribute to the ongoing investigation and we sincerely apologise for the harm, disappointment, frustration and anguish that has been caused to the victims," it further said.

"We will always embrace the opportunity to ensure that Casa Danza, is a safe-space for everyone, who choses to come here, and continue to trust us implicitly & know that we will always honor our commitments," the club said.

