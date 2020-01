Pune: 7 students thrash 'bright' classmate for answering all questions in class

Seven students have been booked for allegedly thrashing a classmate who was "bright" and "used to answer all questions asked by teachers", Pune police said on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed on November 22 last year but the parents approached police recently as they waited for the school to act against the group of seven, a Wanwadi police station official said.

"The school is situated in Hadapsar. The parents have claimed the boy was hit with pipes. They have said the victim is a very bright student and used to answer all questions asked by teachers. This possibly caused jealousy among peers who beat him up, the parents have claimed," the official said.

"We will speak to school authorities before taking further action. Seven students have been booked but not detained," he added.

Also Read: Pune: Man suffers brain stroke while playing PUBG, dies