Mumbai: Doctor arrested for stalking, sexually harassing lab technician

A doctor was booked on Saturday for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a woman lab technician in Bandra in the metropolis, police said. Dr Akil Khan (50) was booked under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) among others of the Indian Penal Code after the 27-year-old woman filed a complaint, a Bandra police station official said.

"The complainant has said she met Khan in 2015 while working in a laboratory and the latter started stalking and sexually harassing her after she left the job. He has been doing this for the past six years. He is yet to be arrested," the official said.

