Image Source : PTI Honour killing: Girl shot dead by cousin in UP

In a case of honour killing, a girl was shot dead by her cousin and uncle in Sardhana area here in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The class 11 student as shot dead for continuing a relationship against the family's wishes. The incident took place when the girl was in her uncle's house.

The police have detained five persons, including the cousin, uncle and also the lover of the girl.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

Further details are awaited.