Image Source : PTI Man shoots son, kills self over dispute on consumption of milk

A man allegedly shot dead his teenage son and then killed himself over a petty dispute over consumption of milk in Ghunghchai locality in Puranpur area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when Gurmukh Singh (55) had an argument with his son Jaskaran (16) after he drank some milk, they said.

Gurumukh shot his son and brother Avtar Singh, who tried to intervene, and later also shot himself.

While Gurmukh and his son died on the spot, Avtar was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, they added.

Police is probing the matter.

ALSO READ | Delhi: 2 brothers shoot each other dead over property dispute

ALSO READ | Greater Noida company chief shoots 2 directors at board meeting, later kills self