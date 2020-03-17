Delhi: 2 brothers shoot each other dead over property dispute

Image Source : PTI Two brothers kill each other over property dispute in Delhi

Two brothers killed each other allegedly over a property dispute in north Delhi's Civil Lines, police said on Monday. The deceased, Rahul Nagar (35) and Tanuj Nagar (24), lived with their parents and two other siblings near Tis Hazari court, they said.

Rahul worked in a city court, while Tanuj was unemployed, the police said. The incident took place on Sunday night. However, there were no eyewitnesses, they said.

"We suspect that first Tanuj fired at his elder brother Rahul, who then caught hold of the pistol. The brothers got into a scuffle and Tanuj was accidentally shot in the chest.

"Rahul then tried to escape but fell on the road, Tanuj followed him and fired at him again. After some time, Tanuj also fell down due to the bullet injury," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by doctors, she said.

Police suspect that the brothers fought over a property dispute, but are also probing other angles to ascertain the cause of death. The weapon, which belonged to Tanuj, has been seized, the police said.

The bodies of the two brothers were handed over to their family after post-mortem on Monday, they said.