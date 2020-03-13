Raipur doctor stabbed to death inside his office

A doctor was stabbed to death in Raipur. (Representational image)

Four unidentified assailants stabbed an ayurvedic doctor to death inside his clinic on Thursday evening in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, police said. BJP, which is in opposition, claimed that the deceased was an office-bearer of its medical cell.

Dr Jeevan Jalchhatri (45) was at his clinic in Bhatagaon locality when four men stabbed him following an argument, a police official told PTI.

One of the accused was immediately arrested. The other three were thrashed by locals and received minor injuries.

They were admitted to a local hospital and will be arrested after they are discharged, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)