PM Modi sends condolence letter to Tarique Rahman, honouring Khaleda Zia's legacy

On the day of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairperson Tarique Rahman. The letter, handed over by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday, said about Zia’s key role in strengthening India-Bangladesh relations.

Before the funeral, EAM S Jaishankar met with Tarique Rahman. During the meeting, PM Modi’s letter was officially handed over.

In his letter, PM Modi recalled his meeting with Khaleda Zia in June 2015, praising her as a leader of “rare resolve and conviction” and recognizing her as the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He acknowledged her contributions to Bangladesh’s development and the deepening of ties with India.

Condolences and hopes for BNP leadership

PM Modi expressed condolences on Zia’s passing, describing it as creating an “irreplaceable void” in the nation. He expressed confidence that Tarique Rahman would carry forward Zia’s vision and legacy, guiding the BNP and continuing to strengthen the historic partnership between the two countries.

“While her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure. I am confident that her ideals will be carried forward under your able leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party,” PM Modi wrote in his letter.

State funeral for Former Prime Minister

Khaleda Zia, a three-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh and BNP stalwart, was laid to rest with full state honours in Dhaka on Wednesday. Thousands of people, along with dignitaries including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, attended the funeral ceremony.

The 80-year-old leader was buried next to her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the site of the country’s parliament.