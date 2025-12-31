When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be in action in 2026? Check India's ODI schedule of the year Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have ended 2025 as the top two-ranked batters in ICC ODI rankings. Fans are eager to watch them back in action as they only play in ODIs for India now. Here is when Kohli and Rohit will be in action in 2026 and India's ODI schedule for the year.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have turned the clock to they heydays in their recent ODI outings. Both the stalwarts have been in great form from the Australia series onwards and made the most during the South Africa series and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rohit slammed a 73 and a 121* in the two ODIs against Australia and backed that up with 57 and 75 in two of the three ODIs against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Kohli was also in stellar form as he has slammed four consecutive fifty-plus scores against Australia and South Africa before a 131 and a 77 in the VHT.

Fans are eagerly waiting for them to be back in action as they keep their quest for playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup on.

When will Kohli and Rohit be in action next?

Kohli is set to play in another round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 6, while Rohit is unlikely to play in the tournament after having featured in the minimum two matched mandated by the BCCI.

The next international assignment in which both Kohli and Rohit will be seen is the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home that gets underway from January 11 onwards.

They will then be seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2026 as the rest of the team will be playing in the T20Is and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Kohli and Rohit will return to action in England when they will be part of three ODIs against the Three Lions in July.

Check India's ODI schedule for 2026:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara - 11 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot - 14 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 18 January 2026

June 2026 - Afghanistan Tour of India

India play 3 ODIs + 1 Test against Afghanistan at home

July 2026 — India Tour of England (White-Ball Series)

England vs India (only ODIs are mentioned here)

ODIs

14 Jul – 1st ODI – Birmingham

16 Jul – 2nd ODI – Cardiff

19 Jul – 3rd ODI – London (Lord’s)

September – October 2026 - West Indies Tour of India

India host West Indies for:

3 ODIs

5 T20Is (Exact dates/venues TBD)

Oct – Nov 2026 — India Tour of New Zealand

India tour New Zealand for:

2 Tests

3 ODIs

5 T20Is (dates/venues TBD)

December 2026 — Sri Lanka Tour of India

India host Sri Lanka for:

3 ODIs

3 T20Is (Schedule & venues to be confirmed)