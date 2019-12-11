Image Source : FILE 22-year-old man abducted, raped by four men who 'liked' his social media pics

A 22-year-old man was abducted and raped by four men, including a minor, in a moving car in Mumbai. The FIR registered at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station in Kurla West, said the complainant, who loved uploading selfies on social media, clicked selfies outside a restaurant around 10.30 pm on Sunday (December 8), and uploaded the images on Instagram. The complainant also mentioned the location where the selfies were clicked and uploaded that information as well.

According to reports, the four accused used to follow the victim on Instagram. And on seeing the victim's postand his location, the four reached the restaurant and approached the man, telling him that they followed him on Instagram and were huge "fans" of him.

The four then asked the man to accompany them for a bike ride. After the victim agreed, the five people rode for around 20 minutes and upon reaching a hotel near the Mumbai airport, the four suspects forced the man into a car, drove off and gang-raped him over the next three hours.

The Police have arrested all the four accused, who are identified as Mehul Parmar, 21; Asif Ali Ansari, 23, and Piyush Chauhan, 22, all residents of Ghatkopar.

The three accused were booked under section 377 (unnatural sex), 392 (robbery), and 34 (criminal act by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The minor has been sent to a remand home.