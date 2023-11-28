Maharashtra: Thane man kills mother with sickle attack on neck after quarrel over not serving tasty food

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother in Maharashtra’s Thane after a fight over not serving him tasty food, the police said on Tuesday (November 28). The incident took place on Sunday evening at Velu village in Murbad taluka, an official said while also adding that the mother and the son used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues. The man, on Sunday, again had a fight with his mother complaining that she did not cook tasty food, the police said quoting the FIR.

The son allegedly attacked his mother with a sickle on her neck in a fit of anger, resulting in her death on the spot, the official said.

The police was informed about the incident by some people from the neighbourhood, after which the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

After the incident, the accused allegedly had an overdose of sleeping pills. He was hospitalised by relatives and has yet not been arrested, the official informed.

A case was registered on Monday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Similar incident earlier this month

A man from Lakhani in Maharashtra's Bhandara hatched a conspiracy to finish off his younger sibling who was addicted to alcohol and used to abuse and assault their aged mother regularly, the police said earlier this month. The shocking incident took place on Monday when Rahul R Bhoyar (35), along with his friends Bhupendra Nyaymurti (27) and Kartik Mandhare (24), stabbed Akash R Bhoyar (31) multiple times on a desolate road.

