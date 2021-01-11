Monday, January 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Refused to serve chicken, 2 drunk men set hotel on fire

Refused to serve chicken, 2 drunk men set hotel on fire

Two men were arrested for allegedly setting a roadside hotel on fire in Nagpur, Maharashtra in an inebriated condition after its owner refused to serve them chicken in the early hours of Sunday.

PTI PTI
Nagpur Published on: January 11, 2021 8:06 IST
Refused to serve chicken, 2 drunk men set hotel on fire
Image Source : INDIA TV

Refused to serve chicken, 2 drunk men set hotel on fire

Two men were arrested for allegedly setting a roadside hotel on fire in Nagpur, Maharashtra in an inebriated condition after its owner refused to serve them chicken in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accused Shankar Tayde (29) and Sagar Patel (19) visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chicken around 1 AM, an official said.

As the hotel owner expressed his inability to oblige, they set the hotel ablaze, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Deaf and mute man chained at hotel for months; one held

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News