Hindu boy killed for marrying Muslim girl in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, 7 arrested

Maharashtra news: Deepak Barde, a Hindu boy from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city, was brutally murdered, for marrying a Muslim girl. He was first abducted, then killed, and his body was later thrown in the Godavari river. The Police have nabbed 7 people so far, who are being interrogated.

Soon after the incident, a Janakrosh Morcha was taken out by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitish Rane, after which the police swung into action. As per reports, Barde had been missing for the past 5 days, and the Eklavya Adivasi Samaj had informed the local police twice about it.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde made allegations regarding love jihad. He had alleged that there were cases of 'love jihad' on a large scale in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Bonde had said that so far 20 cases of love jihad have been reported in Amravati, out of which the whereabouts of many girls are not known after marriage.

He had tweeted that Muslim youth in Dharani, Amravati revealed to have married a Hindu girl. Referring to this incident, Bonde said that such incidents of 'love jihad' are happening more in the Amravati district.

Bonde said that in many cases, the girl wasn't traced after marriage. He said, "Girls are seduced and married, they are thrown into the business of prostitution." The BJP MP said that the Muslim community should pay attention to their boys.