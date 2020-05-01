Uttar Pradesh: 26-year-old man kills 6 family members over property dispute

Image Source : PTI UP: 26-year-old man kills 6 family members over property dispute

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested after he allegedly hacked six members of his family in the state. The case was reported from the outskirts of Lucknow on Thursday, police said. The accused, Ajay Singh, 26, went to the local police station after committing the crime and surrendered, they added. Singh allegedly had a heated argument with the family members over the property and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

The accused allegedly killed his mother, father, elder brother, his wife and two children -- a son and a daughter -- they added.

The victims were identified as Amar (60), Ramsakhi (55), Arun (40), Ramdulari (35), Saurabh (7) and Sarika (2).

When asked, Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said six members of a family were killed and the accused surrendered before the police.

(With PTI inputs)

