Delhi: Man stabbed to death over 'high price' of chicken in Jahangirpuri 

In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death allegedly by four people over the price of chicken in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Shiraz,35, was from West Bengal where he used to sell fish. He started selling chicken in shanties in his area recently for a living during coronavirus lockdown.

According to police, the man had set up a small cart outside his shanty to sell chicken. Meanwhile, the accused arrived there and asked for the price of chicken. When the victim quoted the price, the accused started arguing with him over it and alleged he was selling the chicken at a higher rate than that of the market.

The police were informed about the incident around 4 pm.

"On reaching the spot, it was revealed that Shiraz, was stabbed by one Shah Alam and his brothers. When Shiraz was selling chicken, some argument occurred between him the accused over the price of chicken," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said.

Later, Alam's three brothers also arrived and they allegedly attacked Shiraz with a knife and iron rods, she added.

He was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

A case has been registered in this matter, she said, adding that the Shah Alam has been arrested and efforts are on to track the others.

