Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Kerala: 19-year-old girl gang raped in moving car in Kochi

Kerala: 19-year-old girl gang raped in moving car in Kochi

Kochi gang rape: As per reports, the model had visited a pub near Cochin Shipyard and was in a drunken state.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Kochi
Published on: November 18, 2022 22:08 IST
Kochi gang rape, Kochi gang rape news, Kochi gang rape latest news today, Kochi gang rape news updat
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kerala: 19-year-old girl gang raped in moving car in Kochi.

Kochi gang rape:  A 19-year-old model was gang raped in a moving car on Thursday night in Kochi. Ernakulam South Police has taken three men and one woman into custody in connection with the incident.

As per reports, the model had visited a pub near Cochin Shipyard and was in a drunken state. The four accused offered to drop her to the apartment in their car. She was reportedly raped on the way to her residence. The woman was later set free near her apartment in Kakkanad.

The model is currently undergoing medical treatment at Kalamassery Medical College.

More details are awaited. 

ALSO READ: Pune: 17-year-old girl alleges rape by her father, uncle

ALSO READ: Kathua gangrape: SC sets aside high court verdict, orders accused to be tried as adult

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Latest News