Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kerala: 19-year-old girl gang raped in moving car in Kochi.

Kochi gang rape: A 19-year-old model was gang raped in a moving car on Thursday night in Kochi. Ernakulam South Police has taken three men and one woman into custody in connection with the incident.

As per reports, the model had visited a pub near Cochin Shipyard and was in a drunken state. The four accused offered to drop her to the apartment in their car. She was reportedly raped on the way to her residence. The woman was later set free near her apartment in Kakkanad.

The model is currently undergoing medical treatment at Kalamassery Medical College.

More details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Kathua gangrape: SC sets aside high court verdict, orders accused to be tried as adult