Hero Honda showroom director jumps off 10th floor of Gulshan Ikebana society in Noida

A man working as a Director at a Hero Honda showroom committed suicide at his house in Noida. 50-year-old Sanjay Singh jumped off the 10th floor of Gulshan Ikebana society in Noida Sector 143. He was found unresponsive by the security guards in the small garden area below the D Tower of the society. A detailed suicide note has been recovered by the police.

Sanjay Singh was suffering from low-confidence levels and the suicide note points towards domestic issues, DCP Noida (Central) Harish Chandra said.

"The incident happened after midnight. Singh, who lived in flat no 102 in D Tower of the society was alone at home. The guards found Singh's flat locked from the inside, with blaring TV sounds," Chandra told IANS.

According to him, the police need to speak to family members in detail to understand what might have led Singh to take this extreme step.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the results," said Chandra.

According to the society guard who was on duty in the D Tower, some neighbours called him in the night after they received frantic calls from Singh's wife who was not at home.

Singh was not picking up her calls.

Security officials later found Singh lying in the small garden area on the ground, bleeding profusely.

Singh was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

(With IANS inputs)