Ghaziabad: 19-yr-old critical after man inserts pressure air pipe's nozzle in private part

According to reports, the victim, identified as Vijay, works as a car cleaner at a petrol pump at Rakesh Marg under the Sihani Gate police Station. Vijay had an argument with accused Mohit on Saturday.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu Ghaziabad Published on: February 28, 2023 12:50 IST
Image Source : PTI Photo for representation only.

Ghaziabad News: In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old suffered serious injuries after a minor dispute snowballed into an altercation in Ghaziabad's Sihani Gate area.  

According to reports, the victim, identified as Vijay, works as a car cleaner at a petrol pump at Rakesh Marg under the Sihani Gate police Station. Vijay had an argument with accused Mohit on Saturday. 

The verbal altercation soon turned violent and Mohit attacked Vijay. He later inserted the nozzle of pressure air pipe in his private part and opened the air valve. Mohit also sat on Vijay to overpower him. 

Vijay was taken to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. The accused is yet to be arrested, police said.

"We have lodged an FIR under sections of IPC and initiated an investigation. The accused is absconding since the incident and efforts are being made to arrest him," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Dubey said. 

