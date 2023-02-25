Delhi: Man killed during robbery attempt in Laxmi Nagar; 4 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC 4 accused were arrested in the case

In a shocking incident, a group of people stabbed a man to death during a robbery attempt at a flat in Laxmi Nagar, east Delhi.

According to police, the victim was stabbed to death while resisting a robbery attempt. The victim has been identified as one Sunil alias Yasin, they said.

The police received information regarding the incident at C-34 Vijay Block in Laxmi Nagar around 8 pm on Friday.

It was found that one Vinay Kumar and his associates Atul Kumar and Sahil occupied the flat, from where they ran a private business, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Around 6 pm on Friday, some people allegedly barged into the flat and tried to rob them. When they resisted, the accused allegedly attacked Atul and Sunil, the police said.

Sunil had come to visit the flat residents when the alleged incident occurred.

A case has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. Four people have been arrested in this connection while five are absconding, the police said.

(With PTI input)

Also Read- Goa: Man forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat mata ki jai' for supporting Pakistan cricket | WATCH