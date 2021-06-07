Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Gangster killed in encounter with STF in Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) on Sunday shot dead an alleged gangster involved in a BSP leader’s murder over two years ago. The man, identified as Pervez Ahmed -- a sharpshooter, was shot dead in Gorakhpur.

STF’s Gorakhpur unit DySP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi said that he was operating from Nepal and had come to Gorakhpur on a visit. He escaped to Nepal after killing BSP leader Jugaram Mehndi and the police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

Ahmed, a resident of Makhdoomnagar in Ambedkar Nagar district, was killed in an encounter with the STF at Sarharai Road in the Pipiganj of Gorakhpur area where he was spotted on a motorcycle along with one of his associates.

The police team surrounded the two on Chiuntaha-Sarhari bridge and asked them to surrender, but he opened fire at the police team. He was killed in retaliatory firing. The police also found a country-made pistol.

Shahi said that Ahmed was a wanted criminal in several murders in Makhdoomnagar. He was also a close aide of Ambedkar Nagar district's underworld don Khan Mubarak. He operated from Nepal, smuggling fake currency notes in UP districts neighbouring Nepal and making extortions from businessmen in Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar, the Dy SP said. He had come to Gorakhpur from Nepal to meet someone and the Pipiganj police surrounded him at Chiluatal area of Gorakhpur.

