Dreaded gangster's kin arrested in Gurgaon (Representational)

A relative of dreaded gangster Kaushal has been arrested from a railway station here in connection with four cases, including two of murder on Saturday.

Sanjeet Kumar was arrested on Friday and five firearms were seized from him, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said. He said Sanjeet used to terrorize businessmen and property dealers for extorting money and also eliminate rival of his relative Kaushal.

"He was involved in killing a woman and a property dealer," the police official said. Following his arrest, the accused was produced in district court which sent him in police custody for three days.

