Delhi: Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app

Based on woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Kumar Sonu Reported by: Kumar Sonu
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2022 14:18 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Delhi: Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app. 

 

Highlights

  • 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on May 30
  • The accused, a resident of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said
  • The accused has allegedly stopped picking up calls of complainant, said police

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday (June 10). The accused, a resident of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.

In her police complaint filed on June 3 (Friday), the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 (Monday) where she was sexually assaulted.

Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. 

