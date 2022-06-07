Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
Goa: British woman raped at Arambol beach, accused arrested

A senior police officer said the accused Joel Vincent D'Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged British woman on June 2 when she was relaxing at the beach.

Panaji Updated on: June 07, 2022 7:41 IST
The Goa Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a British woman at the famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa.

A senior police officer said the accused Joel Vincent D'Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged British woman on June 2 when she was relaxing at the beach.

The victim, who is on a Goa visit with her husband, filed a complaint with the police on Monday. "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," the police officer said.

