Image Source : PTI Goa: British woman raped at Arambol beach, accused arrested

Highlights A 32-year-old man was arrested in Goa.

He allegedly raped a British woman.

The crime took place at famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa.

The Goa Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a British woman at the famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa.

A senior police officer said the accused Joel Vincent D'Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged British woman on June 2 when she was relaxing at the beach.

The victim, who is on a Goa visit with her husband, filed a complaint with the police on Monday. "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," the police officer said.